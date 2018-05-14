He went out to buy marijuana, cops say. It ended with chase, a knife and a pellet gun

A search to buy marijuana ended with a pellet gun and a pocket knife for two men, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
On Saturday, police responded to 14h Avenue South for an armed robbery. According to the report, a victim was walking down the street counting $40 in cash when a man allegedly took the money out of his hands and ran away.
When the victim began chasing the man, officials said the offender pulled out a gun and fired several BB's at the victim, hitting him in the chest and neck.
When the victim realized it was a pellet gun, he allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and chased the man into an apartment on Yaupon Drive where a witness called the police.
When police arrived, they found the offender and the victim in the apartment. A witness on scene told officers three people were walking together, including the victim and offender, before the chase
The offender was arrested for disorderly conduct, the report reads, but the victim said he did not want any further police involvement.
