Rain and motorcycles? How to beat the weather and still enjoy Harley Week

It's Harley Week along the Grand Strand, but bikers and tourists are likely to see some rain.

According to the National Weather Service, rain and some thunderstorms are expected to roll through the area starting Tuesday.

"That's not going to stop you from riding if you ride," Sonny Copeland, owner of Myrtle Beach Bike Week, LLC, said. "I'm not worried about the rain."

Some flooding is possible, but should be minimal. According to the report, the coast could see between two and four inches of rain.

Despite the rain, bikers can still attend concerts in Garden City.

At Garden City's Spokes and Bones Saloon, Cracker, a band that created a mix of punk rock, '70s British rock, southern rock, grunge, soul, country and Americana music will play at 9 p.m. Friday. The band is best known for their album Kerosene Hat.

Tickets are sold out for rock veteran Pat Travers and Michael Allman, the son of Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band, who play on Sunday at The Star Tavern in Little River.

On Thursday, Legends in Concert in Myrtle Beach will hold a bike night.

Popular bars in Murrells Inlet, including Beaver Bar and Suck Bang Blow, will have events throughout the week.

Despite the potential weather, Copeland said events such as drag racing