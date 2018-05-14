Overtime Sports Cafe closed. Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s restaurant is taking its place

A new restaurant is headed to North Myrtle Beach, located at the former Overtime Sports Cafe location.
Whisky River, a franchise owned by NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is set to open this summer and will feature a mechanical bull and have a sports bar theme.
Michael Banks, CPA for the franchise, said the restaurant will have a second story with a bar overlooking the whole restaurant and a stage for live music.
An apparel shop will also be featured at the restaurant.
An online menu shows specials for hamburgers, hot dogs and salads, among other options. There are also light night menu options.
Whisky River is located in Charlotte, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C. In North Myrtle Beach, the restaurant will be located at 1409 U.S. 17 South.
"We want this to be more of a family restaurant," Banks said.
Overtime Sports Cafe closed on March 1, former owner Cynthia McDonald said.
"We ran it for 20 years and we were just ready to take it easy," McDonald said. "It was a great place and doing really well."
The restaurant was filled with sports memorabilia that was auctioned off in late March.
