Coroner names person who drowned in waters off Pawleys Island

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office has released the name of a person found in waters off Pawleys Island on Saturday.
Ivan Reyes Tigui, 18, of Georgetown, drowned, according to coroner Kenny Johnson. His body was recovered Saturday night after an hours-long search.
Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital.
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and other first responders went to the south end of Pawleys Island about 4:15 p.m. after reports of three swimmers in jeopardy.
A tweet from the county in the stated, "Midway Fire Rescue is responding to a call regarding three swimmers in distress at Pawleys Island. Two swimmers have been rescued by emergency workers and are being transported to he hospital for treatment. The search for the third swimmer is ongoing."
