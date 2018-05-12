2 rescued, 1 missing in waters off Pawleys Island

One person is missing and two people had to be rescued off Pawleys Island Saturday afternoon, according to Georgetown County.
A tweet from the county states, "Midway Fire Rescue is responding to a call regarding three swimmers in distress at Pawleys Island. Two swimmers have been rescued by emergency workers and are being transported to he hospital for treatment. The search for the third swimmer is ongoing."
WPDE reports two people were taken to Waccamaw Hospital after they were pulled from the water, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.
Eggiman told the station that rescue crews were dispatched around 4:15 Saturday afternoon. He added there were rough water conditions in the area.
