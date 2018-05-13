Harley Week begins: Here's what's up for the next 7 days

The Grand Strand has revved up for the annual Harley Davidson Bike Week Spring Rally.
Thousands of motorcyclists will cruise from Murrells Inlet to North Myrtle Beach for the music, food, drinks and shows.
Drag racing events are Thursday through Saturday at North Myrtle Beach Drag Strip, 2003 Star Bluff Rd. in Longs. Race entry forms are at the main gate. On Wednesday, the Thunder Six Pack bikini and swimsuit contest is 7 p.m. at the NMB Drag Strip. Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets are $10.
Down in Murrells Inlet, The Beaver Bar and Suck Bang Blow are hot spots for motorcyclists looking for live music and drinks. The two bars are less than a half a mile apart on U.S. 17 Business.
"We have had the best first weekend we've had since probably 2007," said Bill Barber, Suck Bang Blow event coordinator. "Every year, we get a little bigger, a little better."
Suck Bang Blow has events planned through the week from 10 a.m. to about 11 p.m., including headliners like Dirty Grass Soul, Josh Brannon and Roadhouse Atlanta. Barber said at noon Wednesday, kickstands will go up and bikers can ride in the annual 100-mile Cruise the Loop Poker Run that starts at SBB, goes to Georgetown and back up north to North Myrtle Beach.
"We started doing that in 2008 to show everybody the rest of the Grand Stand," he said. The event is free and donations go to the S.C. Biker Hall of Fame. Participants have the chance to win $500 at the end of the loop at SBB.
Cracker, the band that creates a mix of punk rock, '70s British rock, southern rock, grunge, soul, country and Americana music, will hit the stage at 9 p.m. Friday at Garden City's Spokes and Bones Saloon. The band, led by California natives Hickman and fellow co-founder and lead singer David Lowery, is best known for its gold-selling 1993 album Kerosene Hat that featured the hit songs Low, Euro-Trash Girl and Get Off This.
And if you need a lift, a free American flag limo shuttle is available to reserve. Call or text 843-352-3410 to catch a ride.
Tickets are sold out for rock veteran Pat Travers and Michael Allman, the son of Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band, who play on Sunday at The Star Tavern in Little River.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments