Cars driving too fast around Market Common? Here's what the cops want to do about it

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to slow drivers down in The Market Common, and speed humps are the newest plan presented by the city's public works department.
According to a post on the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page, the changes come after complaints about speeding and stop sign violations along residential streets in the area.
"Not only does the raised table require drivers to slow down a bit, but it also calls attention to the intersection and to the traffic signage and behavior there," the post reads.
The intersections include Pampas and Howard/Mallard Lake, Pampas and Meyers, Meyers and Yorkshire, Yorkshire and Shire and Yorkshire and Paddington. A construction schedule has not yet been set.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department has been working to slow drivers down in the area by conducting speed studies and placing message boards along roadways to educate drivers of the speed limit, Capt. Joey Crosby, public information officer for the department said.
"What we want to encourage the motorist is, again, take their time, don't be in such a rush because we're finding that aggressive driving and speed are major contributing factors to accidents. So take your time, give yourself additional time to get to and from your destination and be patient," Crosby said.
The speed humps aren't the only changes coming to The Market Common.
The entrance to the DeVille Street Parking Garage has been widened to ease a tight corner. Crews removed a concrete divider between entrance and exit lanes, which will allow vehicles to have more space.
Posts now separate the lanes.
