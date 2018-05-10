'Momma, where's my horse?': 5-year-old's horse shot, killed in Galivants Ferry

A Galivants Ferry woman wants closure after her 5-year-old son's horse was shot and killed at her home earlier this week.
"I just want to know why," Brooke Gasque said. "At this point, yeah, it bothers me who did it, but I just wanna know why. What was the point? Was it all just fun and games or was it accidental? Which, I find very hard to believe was accidental."
On Monday night, Gasque said the horse, Sky, was still alive around 8:30 p.m. But the next morning, a neighbor called and said she needed to check on the horse because it looked dead.
"I jumped up in my pajamas, ran out the side door and I could see her as I was running towards the pasture, she was lying down on her side," Gasque said. "When I touched her, she was already cold and stiff. I knew she was gone."
Gasque said she did not initially see any blood showing the horse had been shot, so she called family members to have them come over and help bury Sky.
After the family members checked Sky out, they found a gunshot wound.
The family called police and officers arrived with animal control. An incident report states there were three areas of blood around Sky and a gunshot wound on her side.
Gasque said the last day Sky was alive, her son Bentley was supposed to ride her but didn't get to because both Bentley and Gasgue were recovering from illnesses.
"I told him to wait until tomorrow and we’ll ride when you get out of school," she added. "He actually drug the saddle in the living room and said 'I'm just gonna leave this right here so we can ride when I get home,' … but tomorrow never came."
The day Sky was found dead, Gasque was grappled with figuring out how she would tell Bentley his horse died.
"What do you tell him? Do you lie to him? You can’t lie to him because eventually it’s gonna get out and he’s gonna overhear us talking about it," she said.
After she picked Bentley up from school and was nearing the pasture, he asked, "Momma, where's my horse?"
"I didn't say a word and I drove on up to the house and he said 'momma, the gate's open, my horse is out,'" Gasque said. "I said, 'buddy, your horse has gone to heaven,' and he said, 'momma, don't prank me.'"
Bentley then asked what happened to Sky.
"I said, 'some mean person shot and killed your horse,'" Gasque explained to her son.
"No they didn't momma, stop pranking. It's not funny anymore. Where's my horse?" Bentley asked again.
Gasque said Bentley couldn't understand why Sky wasn't coming back or why someone killed her.
"Did she get out and eat somebody's grass?" the boy asked.
Gasque is offering a $1,700 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for killing the horse.
She posted on Facebook Wednesday night about the incident, which has been shared over 1,000 times.
