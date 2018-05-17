Former chamber chairman still faces 167 ethics violations. The chamber recently hired his wife.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has contracted with Kelly Guyton as a community liaison for international students who are coming to the Grand Strand for summer work.

Kelly Guyton is the wife of Robert "Shep" Guyton, former lawyer and chairman of the chamber who faces 167 ethics charges related to alleged improper campaign contributions made in 2009.

According to Diana Greene, executive vice president of business development at the chamber, Kelly Guyton presented the board of directors with a proposal for the position, so they didn't have to put it out for competitive bids.

However, the chamber did know they needed to hire the position, according to Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. Prock said the police department reached out to the chamber over a year ago to see if there was anybody that could take over working with volunteers and city departments.

Kelly Guyton declined to comment on her new job.

Kelly Guyton is working under the business name Strand International Student Services. Further details on the business could not be found, and a company website is not currently active.

According to Greene, the position will work to make the transition to the United States easier for J-1 students, as well as work with volunteers, such as the International Cafe held at Seacoast Vineyard Church. Greene said Kelly Guyton will do work that Prock used to do.

"What Kelly, Ms. Guyton, has done, is she has been able to log administrative work from our police department, the city," Prock said. "She works to be able to plan the presentations, she strictly coordinates a lot of that activity, a lot of the volunteers. We have over 70 volunteers in that program and she basically helps to coordinate a lot of that activity. She does an outstanding job."

Greene said the board of directors approved the payment to Kelly Guyton during a February board meeting.

Greene declined to comment on the salary for Kelly Guyton's one-year contract. At the end of the year, if the chamber is happy with Kelly Guyton's performance and she wants to continue, the board of directors can renew the contract.

As far as Kelly Guyton's relationship to Robert Guyton, Prock pointed The Sun News to the chamber.

"I'm not sure what brought that to light, but I really want to make sure that you understand this program has been very impactful with our city," Prock said. "It's also been very impactful with making a difference with these students."

For the chamber, the decision to hire Kelly Guyton was not unethical, Greene said.

"It really wasn't about Shep," Greene said. "I don't think anybody was interested in it from that standpoint. From everything I've been able to go back and research shows her coming in and doing the presentation, the whole nine yards. So I think this is, you know, I think this is all Kelly. So good for her."

The chamber did not put out a request for proposal for the community liaison position. Because Kelly Guyton came to the board with a proposal, the board did not feel a need to issue an RFP, Greene said.

"I asked about the RFP and then the point was made to me, 'well Diana, she brought a proposal to us, you don't RFP when somebody's actually bringing you the proposal,' which is a very fair and valid point," Greene said, contrary to what the city's police said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, city spokesman Mark Kruea and city manager John Pedersen had not heard of the position when asked for further details.

Kelly Guyton hung up several times on our reporter when contacted for this story.

Robert Guyton is accused of exceeding personal campaign contribution limits in 2009 by moving money through corporations controlled by him to candidates and other political groups, according to ethics commission documents.

Previously, he was investigated by the FBI and IRS who declined to pursue criminal charges in 2016.

Candidates who allegedly received money from Robert Guyton include former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes, former councilmen Wayne Gray, Randal Wallace and Chuck Martina, State Sen. Ray Cleary, State Rep. Alan Clemmons, former State Rep. Thad Viers and Gubernatorial candidate Gresham Barret

Robert Guyton is facing a maximum fine of $2,000 per charge, The Sun News reported in 2017. In March 2017, Robert Guyton's hearing was delayed, but a firm date was never set.

According to Meghan Walker, executive director of the South Carolina Ethics Commission, the delay in his case was due to the commission not having a general council. Now that the commission does have a council, they will work to set a date for the hearing, she said.

Walker said there is no update on his case at this time.

Brian Symmes, the South Carolina governor's press secretary, said Governor Henry McMaster has four appointees on the commission, and the Senate and the House of Representatives each have two appointees.

"It's an independent entity and doesn't really answer to anyone because if they did then there would be an inherent conflict of interest if someone were to be investigated by any of those bodies."



