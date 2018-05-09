Here's when voters will decide on a new school board chair

Voters will get a chance to decide on a new school board chair this November, following the sudden death of Chair Joe DeFeo last Thursday.

Filing for the seat opens May 18 at noon and closes on May 26 at noon, said Horry County Voter Registrations and Elections Director Sandy Martin.

The position is an at-large, partisan seat.

A primary will be held on July 17, Martin said. Horry-Georgetown Technical College area commissioner Ken Richardson has already expressed interest in the seat.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The general election will be held on November 6, and the winner will be scheduled to serve a four-year term ending in 2022.

The new chair will take office in January 2019. Until then, District 10 board member and Vice Chair Neil James will take over chair duties while still representing his district.

SHARE COPY LINK Joe DeFeo, Horry County school board chair, also teaches firearms classes, and helps teach ballroom dancing on Wednesday nights. DeFeo is also a helicopter pilot, state constable, and karaoke D.J. in his spare time. JASON LEEjlee@thesunnews.com

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian