Here's the case NAACP, Myrtle Beach made in court over the bike week traffic loop

With Memorial Day just weeks away, a federal judge needs more time before ruling on whether to ban a Myrtle Beach traffic loop during the holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Myrtle Beach and the NAACP made their case in court related to the 23-mile traffic loop. Judge Marvin Quattlebaum said after a four-hour hearing that he would soon issue his ruling, but could not offer a timetable.

"We know this event is coming up," he said.

The NAACP seeks a court order to prevent Myrtle Beach and its police department from creating a 23-mile traffic loop during Atlantic Beach Bike Week, commonly referred to as "Black Bike Week." The NAACP sought an injunction as part of a federal lawsuit filed in February.

NAACP leadership announced a lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police over the traffic loop that has been in place during Atlantic Beach Bikefest since the 2015 Memorial Day Weekend.

During Tuesday's hearing, NAACP lawyers spoke about how the traffic loop is discriminatory and only instituted during Memorial Day Weekend. They contended that Harley Week, which features a predominantly white crowd, does not have the same traffic restrictions.

City attorneys argued that the loop is a matter of public safety and if they are barred from instituting the 2018 version, the police would have to "scramble" to make the event safer.