Watch these firefighters trade their usual gear for lifeguard swimsuits

A red buoy bobbed up and down in the ocean near the Springmaid Pier, marking the spot where a swimmer was last seen.
Swimming out about 30 feet to the buoy — a task that can take about two minutes — seven rescuers formed a line, each person an arm's distance apart. From there, they dove to the bottom of the ocean in hopes of finding the swimmer.
On Wednesday, officials with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue conducted a training session in which they practiced rescuing distressed and missing swimmers.
"Today's our operational readiness exercise," Lt. Brian Mitchell said. "We're going to simulate some victims out in the water. Different crews will respond in like they would on a typical day. Go out, rescue the victims. We've got some other search patterns we're going to perform — submerged victim, do some grid search."
Throughout the morning, officials performed drills varying between multiple distressed swimmers, a lost swimmer and a large area search and recovery operation.
The department now has "robotic lifeguards," which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean. They were not used during Wednesday's training.
The robot is called EMILY, which stands for Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. They are remote-controlled devices designed to race through heavy surf to quickly get to swimmers in distress.
EMILY can travel up to 30 mph and can save up to five or six people at a time.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock implemented a new plan for the 2018 season that puts the fire department as the first responders behind lifeguards.
"We aren't really changing a whole lot, we just need to make it better and that's what we're looking to do by putting more resources out there," Fire Chief Alvin Payne said during a meeting in March.
The department will have four fire units on the beach with one supervisor, with shifts staggered allowing eight officials to be on the beach at any given time.
With the fire department taking the lead on beach rescues, Mitchell's new position created.
"I've been preparing for years," said Mitchell, whose official title is now battalion chief of special operations in charge of water rescue. "This is our third year with the ocean rescue. I came over with the original team that came over with the process and I've been working for this for the past couple years."
The cost of the position including salary, benefits and a vehicle nears $119,000.
Franchise agreements with lifeguard services are still in place; however, the fire department will take the lead on ocean rescues.
