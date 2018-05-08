Coroner names victim of Conway-area fatal crash

The Horry County Coroner's Office has released the name of the person who died in at the scene of a car crash in the Conway area on Monday night.

Ronda Chambers, 49, of Conway, was pronounced dead from injuries sustained during the wreck, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called about 10 p.m. to 1685 Highway 139, according to a Twitter post.

Lance Cpl. David Jones from S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet pick-up truck died on scene and was not wearing a seat belt. Another vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. That driver's condition is unknown.

SCHP is investigating the wreck.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong