Myrtle Beach Toys 'R' Us offers deep discounts amid closure

Toys 'R' Us in Myrtle Beach is cutting prices for everything in the store before it closes.
On Monday, prices were marked down 20 percent to 40 percent as part of a liquidation process. The company announced bankruptcy in March.
The store on Seaboard Street appeared well-stocked on Monday, but signs say all sales are final.
The store isn't accepting gift cards or checks.
In March, the company announced plans to shut down all 375 U.S. stores, although it may combine 200 of its top-performing stores with the company's Canadian operation.
