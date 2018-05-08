Myrtle Beach Toys 'R' Us offers deep discounts amid closure

SHARE COPY LINK The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets. Meta Viers McClatchy

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets. Meta Viers McClatchy