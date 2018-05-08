The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets. Meta Viers McClatchy
Myrtle Beach Toys 'R' Us offers deep discounts amid closure

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

May 08, 2018 06:59 PM

Toys 'R' Us in Myrtle Beach is cutting prices for everything in the store before it closes.

On Monday, prices were marked down 20 percent to 40 percent as part of a liquidation process. The company announced bankruptcy in March.

The store on Seaboard Street appeared well-stocked on Monday, but signs say all sales are final.

Toys2.JPG

The store isn't accepting gift cards or checks.

In March, the company announced plans to shut down all 375 U.S. stores, although it may combine 200 of its top-performing stores with the company's Canadian operation.

For more information on the closure, click here.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

