Summertime, bike festivals bring visitors. Here's how to stay save on the roads

Horry County has seen several fatal wrecks in the last week, and police warn drivers to follow safety tips that could save lives.
On Friday, there were fatal car accidents at a Conway intersection and on Grissom Parkway that killed three people. There are no details about the cause of the accidents.
There are three key tips to safe driving, said Capt. Joey Crosby, Myrtle Beach Police Department spokesperson.
First, do not drink and drive.
"If you know you're going to be having alcoholic beverages, make sure you have a plan in place," he said.
Second, do not drive aggressively and avoid abrupt lane changes.
"The key there is to have patience," Crosby said. "And allow yourself extra driving time."
Third, make sure you buckle up.
Whether it's bike week, spring break or July 4, Crosby said the safety tips are always helpful.
"Individuals need to be mindful of the roadways," he said.
And when it comes to bike week, make sure you're checking your mirrors, Crosby said.
