Local restaurant fails routine health inspection, lands low score

A Surfside Beach restaurant recently failed a Department of Health and Environmental Control inspection with a 63 — the lowest score any restaurant in the county has received so far this year.
Sarku Hibachi Buffet, located at 901 Highway 17 N., landed the low score after a routine inspection was conducted May 3. Since it scored below a 77, it was given a C, which is the lowest grade possible.
According to an inspection report, employees failed to wash their hands before handling food and did not prevent food contamination from their hands.
The report says employees handled raw meat before touching ready-to-eat foods without washing their hands. An inspector even saw one employee washing their hands in a compartment sink used for thawing, and another using bare hands while cutting cucumbers and preparing sushi rolls.
In addition, Sarku Hibachi Buffet did not have food from an approved source, as DHEC found "unidentifiable fish" inside the walk-in cooler.
"The person in charge was unable to supply an invoice for the observed fish," the report states.
Peeled, ready-to-eat hard boiled eggs were prepared on the same prep table where raw beef was prepared, pots were used to scoop raw chicken and stored on top of ready-to-eat vegetables, and the outside surface and bottom of the pots had raw chicken on them, DHEC said. Those same pots were used to scoop vegetables as well.
Another violation was found where food was being prepared.
"Prep table not washed, rinsed and sanitized after raw meat was prepared on the table," the inspector noted in the report. "The facility prepared ready-to-eat peeled hard boiled eggs and cooked rice noodles on this same table."
Food temperatures were also off. The inspector found 20 different types of cold foods — including raw meats — stored warmer than the required 41 degrees.
DHEC records show five other Horry County restaurants have received C grades so far in 2018, but none have scored as low as Sarku Hibachi Buffet.
Horry County restaurants given C grades in 2018
South Carolina restaurants are graded on DHEC's 100-point scale. Retail food establishments that receive Cs are later re-evaluated during a follow-up inspection, according to DHEC. Establishments that receive a score less than 70 must have a follow-up inspection within 72 hours.
Here are the following restaurants in Horry County that have been given C grades so far in 2018:
- Cositas Rica Mexican Grill, Little River: Scored 92 during a follow-up inspection conducted April 20. The restaurant later received an A grade with a score of 100 on April 30.
- Empire Fire Mongolian Grill, North Myrtle Beach: Scored 74 during a routine inspection conducted Feb. 14. It has maintained an A grade since February 23.
- Jimmyz Hibachi House, Surfside Beach: Scored 95 during a follow-up inspection conducted Feb. 8. It later received an A with a score of 100 on Feb. 9.
- Osaka Sushi Buffet, Myrtle Beach: Scored 88 during a follow-up inspection conducted March 28. It later received an A with a score of 100 on April 2.
- Sanchez Restaurant, Myrtle Beach: Scored 75 during a routine inspection conducted March 27. In a follow-up inspection on April 6, it scored 98 and was given an A grade.
- Sarku Hibachi Buffet: Scored 63 during a routine inspection conducted May 3.
Grade A: Acceptable to very good, 88-100 points
Grade B: Marginal to acceptable, 87-78 points
Grade C: Poor to marginal, 77-70 points. Establishments that score below 70 are considered to have failed the inspection, but still receive a C.
Note: Restaurants can score above 77 and still receive a C grade because DHEC allows inspectors to downgrade restaurants to the next lowest letter grade if priority violations continue to persist in follow-up inspections.
