Stephanie Rabon was one of the first people to the scene of a fatal crash on Juniper Bay Road in Conway. She described it as a head-on collision. A state patrol officer said one woman is dead, and another official said there are multiple injuries.
Identity of woman killed in Conway wreck released

By Michaela Broyles And David Wetzel

May 05, 2018 04:20 PM

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a Friday morning crash in Conway.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, Betty Jean Hill of Galivants Ferry died at the scene.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Clay Hill Road around 11:45 a.m.

A section of Juniper Bay Rd. in Conway closed after a pickup truck apparently collided with a UPS truck. One deceased woman was confirmed by South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent said Friday that two people were in critical condition. He added one person was airlifted to the hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.

A third person also was taken to the hospital but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

