Identity of woman killed in Conway wreck released

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a Friday morning crash in Conway.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, Betty Jean Hill of Galivants Ferry died at the scene.
The wreck happened near the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Clay Hill Road around 11:45 a.m.
Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent said Friday that two people were in critical condition. He added one person was airlifted to the hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.
A third person also was taken to the hospital but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.
Comments