Authorities have blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a fatal crash that occurred Friday, according to an email from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Authorities have blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a fatal crash that occurred Friday, according to an email from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Authorities have blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a fatal crash that occurred Friday, according to an email from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Update: Two people killed, multiple others hospitalized after wreck in Myrtle Beach

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

May 04, 2018 08:43 PM

Two people were killed and multiple others were sent to the hospital in a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred at the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Avenue on Friday evening, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.

Authorities blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after the fatal crash occurred after 6 p.m.

Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, appeared to be involved in the wreck.

Myrtle Beach police were putting up police tape around a large area that includes that intersection at approximately 6:40 p.m.

The identities of the fatal victims have yet to be released by the coroner.

  Comments  