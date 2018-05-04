Fatal wreck prompts police to block portion of Robert Grissom Parkway

Authorities have blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a fatal crash that occurred Friday, according to an email from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, appeared to be involved in the wreck, which occurred after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway.
Myrtle Beach police were putting up police tape around a large area that includes that intersection at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Police have asked that citizens avoid that area.
