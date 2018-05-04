Authorities have blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a fatal crash that occurred Friday, according to an email from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Local

Fatal wreck prompts police to block portion of Robert Grissom Parkway

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

May 04, 2018 06:58 PM

Authorities have blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a fatal crash that occurred Friday, according to an email from Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.

Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, appeared to be involved in the wreck, which occurred after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway.

Myrtle Beach police were putting up police tape around a large area that includes that intersection at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Police have asked that citizens avoid that area.

Check back for more details as they become available.

