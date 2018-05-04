Local

1 killed, 2 trapped after multi-vehicle crash in Conway

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

May 04, 2018 11:47 AM

One person was killed and two others were trapped after a multi-vehicle crash in Conway Friday morning.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Clay Hill Road around 11:45 a.m.

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said two people are in critical condition. He added one person was airlifted to the hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.

A third person also was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  