1 killed, 2 trapped after multi-vehicle crash in Conway

One person was killed and two others were trapped after a multi-vehicle crash in Conway Friday morning.
According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at the intersection of Juniper Bay Road and Clay Hill Road around 11:45 a.m.
HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said two people are in critical condition. He added one person was airlifted to the hospital and the other was transported by ambulance.
A third person also was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
