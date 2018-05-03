Horry County Schools Board Chair Joe DeFeo dies

Horry County Schools Board of Education chair Joe DeFeo died on Thursday following a cardiac event, according to the district.

He was 65.

Superintendent Rick Maxey announced DeFeo's passing.

"The HCS Board of Education and school administration mourns the loss of a great community leader and friend. May God comfort his fiancée, Sandra, and his family and friends through this incredibly difficult time," Maxey said in a statement.

School board vice chairman Neil James said DeFeo was a good friend to many and everybody was in shock at the news.

"I'm not sure we can replace Joe," James said.

DeFeo was a strong leader and a colorful individual serving as a weapons instruction, dance teacher among other activities, James said.

"Joe was passionate about what he did," James said.

DeFeo served as the District 3 representative before becoming chair, and James said DeFeo served on the school board for more than a decade.

He was born in Philadelphia and graduated from high school in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, in 1970. In 1973, DeFeo received his electronics technology degree from Burlington County College in New Jersey, but longed for life as a police officer.

"To be honest with you, it was fun being a cop. Back then, at least," DeFeo said recently. "I enjoyed it. I loved helping people, I loved the excitement of the lights and sirens."

An injury ended his police career and DeFeo moved to Myrtle Beach.

He is survived by three children, Megan, Joseph and Annah. He was engaged to Sandra Lucas-Hyde.