Baby goat alert: The newest residents of Murrells Inlet

SHARE COPY LINK Two baby goats were born on Goat Island in Murrells Inlet last week. The island sits behind Bubba's Love Shak and Drunken Jack's along the MarshWalk. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Two baby goats were born on Goat Island in Murrells Inlet last week. The island sits behind Bubba's Love Shak and Drunken Jack's along the MarshWalk. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com