Will Conway bank robbery, homicide suspect undergo a mental evaluation?

A judge will not force Brandon Council to undergo a mental evaluation as he awaits trial in connection to the double-murder, bank robbery at the Conway CresCom.

That doesn’t mean Council’s attorneys can’t ask for a competency review in the coming weeks. They have until June 1 to submit a request, but have given few public statements to question Council’s mental state.

A federal grand jury indicted Council in connection to the robbery and slaying of Kathryn "Katie" Davis Skeen and Donna Major at the Conway CresCom on Aug. 21. He was charged with armed robbery resulting in death, using a firearm in a violent crime that resulted in murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both Major and Skeen were employees at the bank.

Prosecutors said they planned to seek the death penalty in the case, which is set for trial in January 2019.

In Federal Judge R. Bryan Harwell's recently issued order, he wrote that he did not "have reasonable cause … to doubt defendant's mental competency to stand trial."

The decisions follows a hearing where he pressed Council’s lawyers and government prosecutors on the topic. Harwell has said he didn’t want competency to become a last-minute issue.

The judge stated in his order that Council has not shown any unusual behavior during hearings and his attorneys have not suggested Council is incompetent to stand trial.

In a separate ruling, Harwell determined if Council is convicted, his attorneys will have 12 hours following the verdict’s announcement to provide a list of mitigation factors.

That was a ruling in Council’s favor as prosecutors sought the information at least three months ahead of his trial. The mitigation factors are used in sentencing phases of proceedings.

Examples of mitigation include a defendant's ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of their conduct, whether they were under unusual duress and criminal record.

Council’s lawyers previously said there is a plea offer on the table where he would plead guilty in exchange for life in prison without parole.