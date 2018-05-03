Shark! Watch it swim off the Garden City Pier

A local couple caught a shark on video swimming in shallow water off the Garden City Pier during a walk with their 10-month-old on Monday.

Will Wimmer, his wife Liz and son Forest enjoy walking less than a mile from their home to watch wildlife, and they see sharks on almost every time they visit the pier. Wimmer said he took the video because he'd never seen sharks in such shallow water.

"On this day, this shark was in a group with about 5-7 other sharks and they were in very shallow water," Wimmer said. " It was low tide and these sharks were in water that was barely knee deep and were in the waves as they were breaking. I believe someone was cleaning fish on the pier and this is what attracted them."

The sharks were about five- to six-feet long, Wimmer said.

But sight of the sharks aren't going to keep him out of the water.

"It definitely makes you realize that these sharks are out there and in shallow water, but it doesn't change my swimming habits at all because they never seem to bother humans," he said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong