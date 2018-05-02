One dead, 1 injured in Myrtle Beach-area shooting

One person is dead and another is injured with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Police Department.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting at Flintlake Court at the Flintlake apartment complex near Myrtle Beach. Police have tapped off a section of the parking lot and apartment building 640 of while they wait for investigators to arrive.

Several neighbors in the quiet neighborhood said they didn't hear anything and were only alerted when they saw police arrive.





Horry County police said officers responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Arrowhead Country Club. The department said on Twitter, "The initial investigation revealed this incident to be domestic in nature."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson said police aren't looking for any suspects in the case.

CONFIRMED: 1 decreased and 1 being transported with life threatening injuries. No other details at this time. https://t.co/vD945pnjIo — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 2, 2018

Authorities ask to please avoid the area.





Reporter Michaela Broyles contributed to this story.