Horry County police and EMS are on scene at an shooting incident at Flintlake Court, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent. Nugent said at least one person suffered from a gunshot wound. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com
Horry County police and EMS are on scene at an shooting incident at Flintlake Court, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent. Nugent said at least one person suffered from a gunshot wound. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Local

One dead, 1 injured in Myrtle Beach-area shooting

By Christian Boschult And Alex Lang

cboschult@thesunnews.com

alang@thesunnews.com

May 02, 2018 05:48 PM

One person is dead and another is injured with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Police Department.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting at Flintlake Court at the Flintlake apartment complex near Myrtle Beach. Police have tapped off a section of the parking lot and apartment building 640 of while they wait for investigators to arrive.

Several neighbors in the quiet neighborhood said they didn't hear anything and were only alerted when they saw police arrive.

Horry County police said officers responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the Arrowhead Country Club. The department said on Twitter, "The initial investigation revealed this incident to be domestic in nature."

Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson said police aren't looking for any suspects in the case.



Authorities ask to please avoid the area.

Reporter Michaela Broyles contributed to this story.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  