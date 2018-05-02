Swim advisory issued in section of Myrtle Beach after high bacteria levels detected

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control issued a temporary swimming advisory Wednesday after high levels of bacteria were found in a section of the beach.
According to a release from DHEC, the affected area includes 200 feet above and below 77th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
"High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal," the release states.
Swimming is not advised if the ETCOC — enterococcus bacteria — measurement is greater than 104. The sample collected at 77th Avenue North measured 315.
But, DHEC says it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area.
"To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it's best to keep your head up and out of the water," the release says. "People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water."
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
