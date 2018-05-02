Email: warnings of not enough buses for air show 'fell on deaf ears'

The Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show promoter JLC Airshow Management was warned about not having enough buses to move people from a parking lot on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard to the airport on Saturday, but didn't listen, according to an email from the county's police chief obtained by The Sun News.
Many people had complained about waiting in line for hours because there were not enough buses Saturday, and by 1 p.m. there were around 1,000 people standing in the parking lot without transportation, said Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster. Parking passes for that lot cost $15 per car when bought in advance.
"We thought that the amount of buses they initially indicated was substandard," Horry County police Chief Joe Hill told The Sun News Tuesday. "And we determined on Saturday that it was. The promoters, that was their responsibility, but at that point it was a public safety issue and we had to step in and take action."
JLC Airshow Management had 15 buses available Saturday. In an email sent on Monday to Horry County Director of Transportation Jim Wright, Hill said, "We anticipated this mess and told the promoters to have more buses on the scene, that request fell on deaf ears."
Horry County Schools sent 20 school buses to the air show on Saturday to transport people, and 50 on Sunday. Hill, in the email, thanked the district for helping out.
JLC owner John Cowman denied the allegation. He said they weren't told they needed additional buses beforehand and that the problems were due to heavy traffic that prevented the buses from coming back fast enough.
Cowman said they had 15 buses with a capacity to give rides to 9,900 people throughout the day, but only 5,400 were given rides on Saturday, including those taken by school buses.
"What happened, and I feel strongly about, was with the beautiful weekend and beautiful day, we had such a turnout that the buses couldn’t properly move," Cowman said, adding that the planning for buses was done in January before they knew the number of people coming.
There were around 68,000 people attending the air show Saturday, said Cowman, and 56,000 on Sunday, which he said was 30 or 40 percent higher than his initial crowd projections. He said he thought that they could have done fine without the additional buses on Sunday because traffic from the Dragon Boat races and soccer tournament had left.
"But you’d never be able to prove that one way or another," he said.
Hill told The Sun News that the promoters were told they needed more buses, but that he personally wasn't communicating with JLC Airshow Management, and said to talk to Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster.
Webster said they told the promoters they needed more buses after around 1,000 people were left without transportation in the Fantasy Harbour parking lot between noon and 1 p.m. Sunday, but that emergency management hadn't told the promoters before the show that they needed more buses.
"During the planning process, I did not specifically tell him they needed more buses," Webster said. "What I did tell him after the fact was that if this happened next year, we will not be giving resources again."
County Council Chair Mark Lazarus said the show promoters had underestimated the number of people attending, but that the issue was fixed the next day.
"Of course Sunday everything seemed to run pretty smooth," Lazarus said. "Thanks to (Horry County Schools Superintendent) Rick Maxey and Horry County Schools and Coast RTA that helped supplement the buses. I apologize on behalf of the promoter and everybody that had to endure that. I’m sure that they, and we, will do better in the future."
Cowman said he was appreciative of the help from all the agencies involved in making the air show a success, and that he would look at data from this year when scheduling buses for next year's tentatively-scheduled air show.
"We’ll evaluate the data we have with this show and make necessary adjustments," he said.
