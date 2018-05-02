Here's one of the people replacing Brad Dean at the Myrtle Beach chamber

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a local man to serve in a newly formed position to lead the organization.

Jimmy Gray will serve as the director of government affairs, the chamber announced Wednesday in a press release.

Hired to work on the chamber's senior leadership team, Gray will address local, state and federal public policy issues of importance to the local business community, the release said.

“Successful organizations continuously evolve and grow and that’s why we decided to add this important position. We believe it will be more effective for us as we move forward and mirrors how most large chambers operate” said Carla Schuessler, MBACC board chair.

“Our board is united in positioning our chamber to continue to deliver the best results for our community and Jimmy will be a vital part of that success," Schuessler said. "We’re excited to have him on board to help make a positive impact on the work the chamber does to promote, protect, and improve the Grand Strand.”

Gray was formerly the government affairs director for the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors and a legislative assistant to former Pennsylvania congressman Patrick Meehan.

Gray received his undergraduate degree in marketing from University on Maryland College Park and a masters in national security and strategic studies from Naval War College, according to his LinkedIn profile.

