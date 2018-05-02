Nathan's employee hit golf cart, ran woman over in fatal NMB wreck, suit states

A Nathan's employee sped as she drove, hit mailboxes then rear-ended a golf cart, killing an occupant, a lawsuit contends.
Now, the victim's family is suing the driver and others over her death.
This week, Kathern Snipes' estate filed a wrongful death case against Diane Lynn Hunter, Five Star Dining Inc., which does business as Scoop Ice Cream, and Nathan's South Carolina Inc. and operates Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs.
Snipes, 65, died in July 2017 when a car hit a golf cart she was riding in on Havens Drive in North Myrtle Beach.
The suit says Hunter drove the Toyota Camry that hit the golf cart. Five Star owned the car and Hunter was on a work trip for Nathan's, her employer.
Hunter sped and tried to pass a car and ran off the left side of the road, according to the filing. While passing, she hit three mailboxes and two trashcans. When Hunter returned to the road, she hit the golf cart. It flipped, went 60 feet down the road and Snipes was ejected.
Hunter then drove over Snipes before coming to a stop.
The suit says the three defendants were negligent and Hunter failed to yield, didn't take evasive action to avoid the collision and failed to "be mentally and physically able to safely operate a motor vehicle." The suit asks for an unspecified amount of damages.
Officials with Nathan's South Carolina could not be reached in time for this report.
