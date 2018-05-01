New Market Common entertainment venue hiring for 70 jobs

They acquired the building, put up the sign, and now, 810 Market Common is hiring.

The entertainment venue with a bowling alley, pool tables, arcade, restaurant and full bar is scheduled to open in the old Piggly Wiggly location in early June, according to owner Michael Siniscalchi.

The bowling alley is an expansion of 710 in North Myrtle Beach, and another 810 is planned for Conway.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Siniscalchi said the new Myrtle Beach location will hire dozens of year-round positions with competitive wages.

"We’ll be hiring about 70 positions, everything from line cooks, kitchen manager, bartenders, shift managers, hosts and hostesses," Siniscalchi said, adding that he had hired a general manager, but all other positions were still open.

Those interested in jobs can apply in person at 810 Market Common between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Wednesday in May, or apply online at http://www.810bowling.com/apply-here/.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian