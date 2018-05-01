The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

New Market Common entertainment venue hiring for 70 jobs

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

May 01, 2018 04:09 PM

They acquired the building, put up the sign, and now, 810 Market Common is hiring.

The entertainment venue with a bowling alley, pool tables, arcade, restaurant and full bar is scheduled to open in the old Piggly Wiggly location in early June, according to owner Michael Siniscalchi.

The bowling alley is an expansion of 710 in North Myrtle Beach, and another 810 is planned for Conway.

Read More

Siniscalchi said the new Myrtle Beach location will hire dozens of year-round positions with competitive wages.

"We’ll be hiring about 70 positions, everything from line cooks, kitchen manager, bartenders, shift managers, hosts and hostesses," Siniscalchi said, adding that he had hired a general manager, but all other positions were still open.

Those interested in jobs can apply in person at 810 Market Common between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Wednesday in May, or apply online at http://www.810bowling.com/apply-here/.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  