This land on Joe White has been vacant for years. Now it's getting new life

The plot of land at the northwest corner of Joe White Avenue and Robert Grissom Parkway has sat vacant for a long time.
But thanks to a new plan, the land could get new life as a plant nursery.
A rezoning request approved by county council on Tuesday allows nursery and storage facility at the intersection, which has been vacant for "years and years," according to county council Chair Mark Lazarus.
"He's building a nice nursery for people who that want to come by plants and trees and things like that," Lazarus said. "It'll be a nice asset for the area."
