Tiger climbed 50 feet and was petrified. How Myrtle Beach firemen saved a family pet

Myrtle Beach firemen are ready for any emergency, even one including a resident's petrified cat.

Olga and Tyler Thorn rescued Tiger almost four years ago from the All 4 Paws animal rescue service in Pawleys Island, and the large orange "Garfield kind of cat" had to be rescued again, this time by three firemen at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department Station 6 on 38th Ave. North.

Tiger somehow climbed a tree near the Thorn's home on 48th Ave. North on Friday and was perched on its only real limb about 50 feet above the ground, meowing incessantly.

Tiger is largely an indoor cat that goes outside when the weather is nice in the daytime. He was missing Friday afternoon.

"I heard him crying about 1 in the afternoon but I couldn’t find him. We thought maybe he had been hit by a car," said Olga, who went back outside around 10 p.m. to see if she could find him again. "When I looked up he was over 50 feet up in the tree. I don’t even know how he got up there. There aren’t even branches all the way up the tree until the top.





"I’ve seen him climb up trees but usually only to the height of my head. We tried to coax him down for about an hour but he would just cry. He was petrified. We didn’t want to have to call the fire department for something silly, but after an hour it was obvious we had to do something.”

Three firemen arrived with an aerial ladder truck and maneuvered power lines and other trees and branches to reach Tiger. The firemen warned the Thorns that it could end tragically, as cats will often jump out of fear when a fireman nears. But Tiger wasn't going anywhere.

"He was holding on for dear life. He had to pry him off the tree and bring him down," Olga said. “They did a great job. They were so nice. We’re going to bring them some food this week to thank them.”

Olga said Tiger wants to go back outside, but the family, which includes three children, is wary about letting him outside. "We hope he learned his lesson because we can’t call them again," Olga said.