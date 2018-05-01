Here's why BI-LO is closing in Myrtle Beach and Surfside and what's coming next

Grocery stores in Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach are closing, but they will reopen soon with a new owner.

BI-LO, located at 1610 U.S. 17 South in Surfside and 1241 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach is going out of business. But, the two locations will soon be replaced by Food Lion stores, according to a according to a Food Lion press release.

The changes come after a parent company of the BI-LO locations filed for bankruptcy, online records show. Included in the filing are BI-LO locations in Columbia and Florence, both of which will also become Food Lion stores.

"We are so excited to add these four new locations to our network of nearly 70 stores serving the greater Myrtle Beach, Florence and Columbia areas," Food Lion President Meg Ham said in the release. "We are part of the fabric of this community. We've been here in these towns and cities nourishing our neighbors and customers for nearly 40 years."

All four locations will remain as BI-LO stores until the acquisition is complete, which is expected in late May, the release reads.

However, there are two BI-LO locations in North Myrtle Beach and one in Socastee.

In May 2017, Southeastern Grocers announced the Murrells Inlet location would close in June.

A Conway BI-LO location was converted to a Harveys in November 2016, another grocery brand, along with Winn-Dixie, that is owned by Southeastern Grocers.