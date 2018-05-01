Conway man was eating breakfast when he realized he had a $2M winning lottery ticket

A Conway man didn't take another bite of his breakfast when he checked his Mega Millions ticket and realized he had won $2 million, according to a release from the S.C. Education Lottery.
"I'm still nervous," the man said while claiming his ticket. "I don't know what to do. I don't know what to say. I just don't know."
He bought the ticket from the Short Stop in Conway and claimed the ticket Monday in Columbia, the release said.
The man's wife said her husband is in shock.
"We probably both are," she said, adding she didn't believe he had the winning ticket until looking up the numbers herself. "It's a nice feeling."
The ticket matched Friday's picks. The couple said they want to invest the money in their kids' college and retirement, a release said.
For selling the ticket, the Short Stop received $20,000, the release said. Since the man spent an extra dollar for Megaplier, his winnings increased to $2 million.
The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306, according to the release.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
