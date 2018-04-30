Chase Rice, Tech N9ne, Jimmy Eat World headlining Myrtle Beach concerts

Who's scheduled to perform in Myrtle Beach in the next couple of months?
We're guessing you've probably heard of them. Ranging from the Southern country-rock sounds of the Drive-By Truckers to rapper Tech N9ne, we have your list of notable bands scheduled to perform at the House of Blues Myrtle Beach in May and July, including 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest performer Chase Rice.
And in August? Marilyn Manson.
Get your calenders out.
May 4: Blue October
May 17: Jackyl
May 18: Chase Rice
May 27: Tech N9ne
July 11: Jimmy Eat World
July 12: Drive-By Truckers
July 13: Sister Hazel
August 2: Marilyn Manson
For tickets, visit http://www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach/concert-events.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
