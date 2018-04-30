Chase Rice performs during the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Chase Rice, Tech N9ne, Jimmy Eat World headlining Myrtle Beach concerts

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

April 30, 2018 09:56 PM

Who's scheduled to perform in Myrtle Beach in the next couple of months?

We're guessing you've probably heard of them. Ranging from the Southern country-rock sounds of the Drive-By Truckers to rapper Tech N9ne, we have your list of notable bands scheduled to perform at the House of Blues Myrtle Beach in May and July, including 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest performer Chase Rice.

And in August? Marilyn Manson.

Get your calenders out.

May 4: Blue October

May 17: Jackyl

May 18: Chase Rice

May 27: Tech N9ne

July 11: Jimmy Eat World

July 12: Drive-By Truckers

July 13: Sister Hazel

August 2: Marilyn Manson

For tickets, visit http://www.houseofblues.com/myrtlebeach/concert-events.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

