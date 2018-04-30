Officials are already planning for an air show next year. Here's who could attend

Myrtle Beach officials are already starting to plan for next year's Wings Over Myrtle Beach event.

So far, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds are tentatively scheduled for a show next year, according to the Air Force website.





The team is based out of the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada and is made up of 12 officers, eight of who are "highly experienced fighter pilots." Thunderbird officers serve for a two-year tour of duty as they travel the country performing at air shows and other events.

This past weekend, the first Wings Over Myrtle Beach event attracted more than 120,000 people to watch the Navy's Blue Angels perform.





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Various other teams performed, including the Para-Commandos and the Air Combat Command F-16 Demonstration Team.

Now, the 2019 show will depend on a debriefing of the 2018 event.

"It requires a whole lot of commitment," Brenda Little, spokeswoman for JLC AirShow Management said, adding officials need to confirm partners such as the Myrtle Beach International Airport are on board with hosting another event.

"If everything goes as planned, we should be back," she said.

The event didn't go over without some problems.

On Saturday, people parking in the 'Blue Lot' in Fantasy Harbor waited nearly two hours to be shuttled over to the air show site by one of the 15 shuttles. On Sunday, 35 shuttles were available.

SHARE COPY LINK With three events — the Blue Angels, the Dragon Boat races and a three-day soccer tournament — The Market Common could turn into a traffic nightmare this weekend. But this plan by Myrtle Beach Police should help. Ashley ReeseFor The Sun News

Because of the wait, many people missed the show on Saturday. Rather than refunding tickets, guests were permitted to use their tickets on Sunday.

Currently, next year's show is scheduled for May 4 and 5.