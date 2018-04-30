Are you the area's newest millionaire? Time to check your lotto ticket

One lotto ticket from a Conway store is worth millions, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The Short Stop store on Highway 905 in Conway sold a Mega Million lottery ticket with $2 million in Friday's drawing, and the winner has not been announced.
The winner matched all five white numbers drawn for a $1 million win, according to a S.C. Education Lottery news release. The contestant also purchased the Megaplier for an extra $1 that doubled the prize to $2 million.
The winning numbers were 2, 29, 38, 63 and 66 with a Megaball of 11.
The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 12,607,306, according to the lottery.
More than 7,600 players in South Carolina hold prizes between $2 and $2 million, according to the lottery. Players have 180 from the drawing date to claim their prizes.
Comments