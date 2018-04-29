This is how organizers are handling tickets for those who missed Saturday's air show

Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show organizers say those who missed the show Saturday due to long shuttle line waits will not be reimbursed for their tickets.

Instead, unused general admission tickets may be used today.

"On the purchase site, it shows all sales are final," said Brenda Little, spokesperson for JLC AirShow Management.

Shuttles started at 7:30 this morning. Little said the wait for shuttles today should be shorter than Saturday's nearly two hour wait.

Fifteen shuttles were available on Saturday, with about 68,000 people attending. Today, about 35 shuttles will be used.

"We're hoping to keep it under 20 or 30 minutes," she said of Sunday's wait time. "Today, we should have much easier access getting in."

A real-life look at skydiving from a C-130 military aircraft with the SOCOM Paracommandos Josh Bell

It took about an hour and a half Saturday to clear the area after the show, Little said.

Tents and restrooms had to be set up yesterday for those waiting in line at the remote lot. Little said water had to be brought out, too.

Attendees complained via social media about the lack of buses and long waits between their arrivals. The Sun News also received messages concerning the long waits.

Opening ceremonies begin at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, and will be followed by the first flying performances beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong