Air show organizers release statement concerning long waits during shuttle services

In light of complaints of long delays in shuttle services during Day 1 of the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show, organizers released a statement Saturday evening.
The statement mentioned that more than 68,000 people were expected to be in attendance on Saturday, and that number was exceeded, causing transporting issues.
"In preparation for the air show, organizers secured every available shuttle/motorcoach in the Myrtle Beach area for purposes of transporting attendees from the remote parking lot. Opening day attendance far exceeded all forecasts resulting in delays in transporting passengers," according to a release from Brenda Little on behalf of JLC AirShow Management.
"Immediate steps were taken to place water and port-o-johns in the remote lot. With the assistance of county officials, buses were secured as soon as possible for purposes of providing a resolution to the long lines for shuttle service."
Attendees complained via social media about the lack of buses and long waits between their arrivals. The Sun News also received messages concerning the long waits.
According to the statement, organizers have taken precautions to accommodate larger crowds Sunday, the final day of the event.
"The number of shuttles for the Sunday event will offer twice the capacity of the original number of buses scheduled for Saturday," the release states. " Large crowds are expected for Sunday. Please plan to arrive early to enjoy the full air show experience. Given the increase in total number of shuttles for Sunday, lines are expected to move significantly faster."
Other than the shuttle issues, the first day of the event was successful, according to the release.
Airport and remote parking lots will open at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, with the gates opening to guests at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be followed by the first flying performances beginning at 11:30 a.m.
