Broadway at the Beach adding restaurant familiar to many in Carolina Forest

The Grumpy Monk is coming to Broadway at the Beach.
The restaurant and bar, known for its craft beer selections and fresh sushi, will be opening a third location in the building that formerly housed the Tilted Kilt. The Grumpy Monk said via email that it is aiming to open by the end of May or early June.
"We are excited to see it come to life," the email said.
This will be the second Grumpy Monk location on the Grand Strand, joining the Carolina Forest spot. The other is in Monroe, North Carolina.
The Broadway restaurant will offer the same menu as the Carolina Forest location, which includes vegan and vegetarian offerings, daily happy hour, sushi, 60 craft drafts and a 120-seat beer garden that will sit on the water.
"Our beer selection is always changing but always offers 10 rotating taps from beers brewed around the Carolinas," according to the restaurant's website.
The inside of the restaurant will be themed and include entertainment.
"The inside will resemble a spin on the industrial trend with accents of New Orleans, and will feature a stage to serve as a music venue," the email said.
