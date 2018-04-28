Pizza and beer on tap? You can have both at this new Myrtle Beach restaurant

What goes better with pizza than an ice-cold beer?
Myrtle Beach pizza and beer lovers will soon have a new place to enjoy the combo — Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is set to open May 7.
Located at 8006 N. Kings Highway, the chain restaurant features brick oven pizza, salads, sandwiches, pasta, 24 beers on tap and a variety of wines.
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza also offers those with dietary needs vegan and vegetarian options, along with whole-wheat crust and gluten-free menu items.
"We think everyone should be able to enjoy a slice of pizza when they want," its website states. "Finally, by offering local and national craft beers and microbrews with a great wine selection, Brixx gives you a fresh alternative to 'pizza and beer.'"
The pizza chain has restaurants in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Indiana and Illinois. This will be the area's first location.
The other two locations in S.C. are in Greenville and Fort Mill.
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1a.m. On Sunday, the restaurant's hours of operation are 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. A Sunday brunch is offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments