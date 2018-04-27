Sun News journalist gets rare experience of skydiving with the SOCOM Paracommandos

To members of the SOCOM Paracommandos, jumping out of a military aircraft is just another day at the office.
For media members, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience in preparation for the weekend's Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow being held out of the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
The Sun News' Josh Bell was among the chosen few who jumped with the SOCOM Paracommandos out of the back of a C-130 military cargo plane provided by the 934th Airlift Wing - known as the "Global Vikings" - on Friday, executing a dive from 10,200 feet over MYR.
The jumpers reached a top speed of 124 mph in a 34-second free fall, followed by a 5-minute canopy drop.
The rare chance to train with the SOCOM Paracommandos and Global Vikings - Minnesota's lone Air Force reserve unit - was part of their preparation for the airshow, which runs Saturday and Sunday.
In active duty, the Global Vikings airdrop and airland cargo and people while also supporting the Air Force on a daily basis around the world. The Global Vikings make up one of 14 units included in the 934th Airlift Wing.
