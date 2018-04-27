She was picked up in North Myrtle for allegedly killing a woman in Charlotte

The body of a missing 21-year-old Charlotte woman was found Friday morning, and two people were charged with murder for her death.
Ashley Helms, 24, was arrested by SLED in North Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon for her involvement in the case, according to NMB Public Information Officer Pat Dowling.
Alexus Fraley, the victim, was reported missing the morning of April 13 in the 8000 block of Eaglewind Drive. Her body was found on Dixie River Road in west Charlotte early Friday, police said.
Richard Jordan Jr., 39, was arrested in connection to Fraley's disappearance Friday morning. He was charged with murder and kidnapping, police said.
Helms was charged with murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit murder, officials said. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 2:41 p.m. on Friday.
Homicide detectives were investigating Fraley's disappearance Thursday, police announced. The circumstances of her disappearance indicated she was in danger, officials said.
She had last been seen wearing a blue and white striped dress, tan sandals, and carrying a Kate Spade purse, officials said.
The manner of Fraley's death is under investigation.
