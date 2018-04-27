Here's where you can watch the Myrtle Beach air show for free

Looking for a spot to catch a glimpse of the air show without having to pay?

If you manage to maneuver through the traffic congestion that's expected Saturday and Sunday, you may get a good look of the Wings Over Myrtle Beach show from the beach.

Since the air show will be held at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, you can try to watch the show from nearby beaches. Anywhere as far south as the Myrtle Beach State Park to as far north as 20th Avenue South may provide decent views of the show.

Public areas to watch the Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show. Anywhere on the beach from the Myrtle Beach State Park to 20th Avenue South may provide decent views of the show. The Warbird Park in the Market Common area, along with Grand Park may also be good places to watch the show. - Screen grab from Google Maps

You can also try Warbird Park or Grand Park in the Market Common area. But, parking might be an issue, as more than 80,000 people are expected to attend the air show.

Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police encourages people to park only in marked parking spaces in the Market Common. He said both parking garages will be open along with most of the public lots — except for the lot in front of the former Piggly Wiggly off Farrow Parkway.

A parking plan for The Market Common. Myrtle Beach Police Department

The show's opening ceremonies begin 11 a.m. Saturday.

Staff writer Megan Tomasic contributed to this report.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles