MB chamber top job 'so completely overwhelming' they're going to spit it into two

The position of president and CEO at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is now two positions — a government affairs job and a president and CEO.

The change comes after former president and CEO Brad Dean resigned and accepted a job as CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization. Dean's last day was Tuesday, according to Ashley Rutledge, an accounting specialist at the chamber.

"The job was so completely overwhelming and Brad Dean was so gifted he was able to do both at great sacrifice, great personal sacrifice," Julie Ellis, public relations and communications manager at the chamber, said. "So that's what they've done."

Rutledge said Executive Vice President of Finance Amy Villasenor and board members are filling in for Dean's absence while the position is being filled.

A job description for the president and CEO posted on Destinations International Career Center shows key priorities for the first six to 12 months centering around Interstate 73, expanding flights to the area and developing relationships with city, county and state officials.

According to the description, a person applying for the position must be able to "guide staff in placing TDF, A-Tax and Matching Dollars monies and monitoring the success and placement of these monies."

The tourism development fee is a controversial 1-percent sales tax that Myrtle Beach City Council recently reinstated for 10 more years.

However, according to Rutledge, the government affairs position has been filled. The Sun News has reached out to Carla Schuessler, board chair and Todd Setzer, immediate past chair of the board for further information.

Dean announced his resignation from the chamber in mid-March, after he joined the organization in 1998 as CFO. In 2003 he became CEO.

Carla Schuessler, MBACC board chair, attributed his accomplishments to bringing national events to the area, doubling air service, growing the number of chamber members and acting as an advocate for I-73.

The not-for-profit organization Dean will work for was created in March 2017 through bi-partisan legislation, a news release states. It provides a $25 million annual investment to manage global marketing, sales and promotion of Puerto Rico.

"It is with a deep, deep sense of profound gratitude and humility that I offer my resignation today," Dean said in March. "For me, this is a season of change, and for me, this was not an easy decision, I assure you that."