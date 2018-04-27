New jobs, millions in capital investment coming to Horry County

A $2.5 million capital investment and 20 new jobs are expected to come out of an Horry County manufacturer's planned expansion.
Loris manufacturer Sure Trac, which makes axles for utility trailers and manufactured homes, plans renovate an existing 62,500-square-foot facility off Highway 701 in Loris for an expansion, according to a Department of Commerce press release.
The company, which also has a facility in Hewitt, Texas, plans to add the 20 jobs over the next five years.
People looking to apply for one of those jobs should visit the SC Works website.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
