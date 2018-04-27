Suit: Horry waste boss bet workers to 'run around naked', 'serve pizza in underwear'

A Horry County Solid Waste Authority plant manager made bets with employees to “run around naked” and “serve him pizza in their underwear” and asked women workers to be weighed, a harassment suit alleges.
Those were just some of the claims included in a lawsuit brought by three temp workers against the authority. Jina I. Lee, Nicole Kinlaw and Iris Sanchez filed suit the in Horry County this week.
The lawsuit states that Edward Delane Faircloth, a plant manager for the authority, made inappropriate sexual advances, sent sexual text messages and tried to grope the three, according to the filing.
Faircloth also went into the women’s restroom while they were inside and made advances, the suit states. He allegedly sent photographs of himself “scandalously and barely clothed” to the workers.
The suit alleges Faircloth made bets with the employees, including ones to “run around naked” and “serve him pizza in their underwear.” When Lee refused one of the bets, Faircloth pulled down her shirt and made a sexual comment.
Lee also states in the filing that Faircloth shoved his hand down the back of her pants on one occasion. Another time, he bit the back of her neck in front of a supervisor.
Faircloth asked female workers to stand on a scale to be weighed so he could “obtain a log book of their weight and measurements,” the filing contends.
Some Solid Waste Authority employees and supervisors saw Faircloth’s actions, the filing states.
The three reported Faircloth’s behavior and one authority supervisor told him to stop, but he did not, according to the suit.
When the workers refused his advances, Faircloth allegedly told the authority to stop using the staffing services. The suit states the authority also asked the three not to return to the facility.
The employees say in the filing that they lost work because of the authority’s request.
The suit states that Faircloth has a history of harassment and the authority failed to check his background before it hired him.
Horry County Public Index records show Faircloth has faced several criminal charges before. They included an arrest in 2014 for second-degree harassment, to which he pleaded guilty and received probation. In 2017, police arrested Faircloth on the same charge, but that case was dropped.
According to the lawsuit, the authority failed to control Faircloth’s conduct and did not police the premises where Faircloth “did continuous harm to the plaintiffs.”
The suit asks for an unspecified amount of damages.
Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore did not immediately respond for this report.
Comments