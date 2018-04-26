Maria Cua Cua and Madeline Abigail Barilla Ayala -
Maria Cua Cua and Madeline Abigail Barilla Ayala - Courtesy HCPD
Maria Cua Cua and Madeline Abigail Barilla Ayala - Courtesy HCPD

Local

Police looking for 2 runaway teens

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

April 26, 2018 04:08 PM

Horry County police are looking for two teen girls who they say are runaways.

According to a tweet from the department, 15-year-old Madeline Abigail Barillas Ayala and 14-year-old Maria Cua Cua are believed to be together in the Myrtle Beach area.

Ayala is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Police say Cua Cua is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Both girls may be around Emory Road and Shetland Lane, the tweet says.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-TIPS.

  Comments  