Police looking for 2 runaway teens

Horry County police are looking for two teen girls who they say are runaways.
According to a tweet from the department, 15-year-old Madeline Abigail Barillas Ayala and 14-year-old Maria Cua Cua are believed to be together in the Myrtle Beach area.
Ayala is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.
Police say Cua Cua is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Both girls may be around Emory Road and Shetland Lane, the tweet says.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 843-915-TIPS.
