100-unit development could come to Carolina Forest

Another 103-unit development could be in the works near Carolina Forest. The 12-acre development, if approved by county planning commissioners, would be located on Village Center Boulevard near the northwest corner of S.C. Highway 31 and International Drive.
It would include of single-family detached units with sidewalks and a community garden.
David Wilkes with the Sand Building Group said the homes would be geared toward people earning a "hard-working wage" such as nurses and firefighters.
The planning commission will have to vote on the zoning change before it goes to Horry County Council for final approval.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
