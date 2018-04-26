New 1,300-unit development includes 41-acre park

A large development could come to eastern Horry County.
A proposed 565-acre development is slated to go between Highway 905 and Old Buck Creek Road in Longs. It originally included 1,023 single family homes and 318 multi-family units. It's unclear how many units are now included since the acreage in the first plan was reduced from 600 to 565 acres. Developers presented the plan to the county planning commission Thursday.
Bocce ball, shuffle board and croquet are all included as part of a 41-acre park within the development.
According to documents submitted with the proposal, "The HOA will own and maintain the park and additional play fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, volleyball, and other recreational activities."
Future plans for the park include nature trails, wildlife observation and fishing, according to the proposal.
Within the development, there are additional open spaces set aside for swimming pools, clubhouses, tennis courts, putting greens or other facilities.
Mike Wooten with DDC Engineers, which is requesting a zoning change for the development on behalf of New York-based landowner EIP Ventures, LLC, said a date for construction hasn't been set yet. He said it would take 10-12 years to fully develop.
Deputy Planning Director David Schwerd said staff had some concerns about the development, in part due to the size of the development, potential opposition from existing residents and the fact that the area is served only by a volunteer fire station.
"The project itself still has some bugs that need to be worked out," Schwerd said.
Wooten agreed there were some kinks, but that he didn't believe there was any community opposition.
"We spoke with the councilman from that district and he’s received not one phone call," Wooten said. "From a community standpoint, it doesn’t appear there’s much resistance at all."
The planning commission will need to vote on the rezoning on Thursday before it goes to Horry County Council for a final say.
